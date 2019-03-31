|
|
Dorothy Thomas
Chambersburg - Dorothy Elizabeth Thomas, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Chamber Pointe Health Care Center. She was born on September 17, 1925 in Shamokin, PA, the daughter of the late William Edgar and Ruth Sarah (Davis) Thomas. Dorothy was a 1943 graduate of Littlestown High School. She was the last of her immediate family and in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Robert Edgar, Elmer Benjamin, Ruth Evelyn, Richard Davis, Walter Howard and half-brother Donald. Surviving are nieces, nephews, grand and great grand nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held for her at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Chambers Pointe Chapel in Chambersburg, PA, with the Rev. Andrew Hart officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Shamokin, PA. Memorial donations can be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter (cvas-pets.org) or the Presbyterian Church of Falling Spring (pcfallingspring.org). Online condolences may be expressed at Sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 31, 2019