Douglas A. Croft
Hanover - Douglas Alan Croft, 51, of Hanover, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 5, 2019 at UPMC Hanover.
Born May 27, 1968 in Hanover, PA, he was a son of the late Alan J. Croft and Carolyn J. (Blouse) Hufnagle. He was the stepson of Daniel G. Hufnagle and Dianne L. (Ports) Croft
Douglas had lived in Bradenton, FL for the past nine years before moving back home. He was employed at Sunoco Products, Inc. in Hanover. He enjoyed fishing, bike riding and loved being in Florida.
In addition to his stepparents, Douglas is survived by two children, Aiden R. Naugle and Caleb E. Naugle, and five siblings, Andrea C. Cullison, Benjamin A. Croft, Dan G. Hufnagle, Jesse A. Hufnagle, and Erin C. Caster, 16 nieces and nephews and 2 great nieces and nephews.
Following Cremation, a memorial service will be held 7 PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. The family will receive friends from 6-7 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Douglas' memory to Open Arms Recovery Center, 300 Frederick Street, Suite 3, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 11, 2019