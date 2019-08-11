Services
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Croft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas A. Croft


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas A. Croft Obituary
Douglas A. Croft

Hanover - Douglas Alan Croft, 51, of Hanover, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 5, 2019 at UPMC Hanover.

Born May 27, 1968 in Hanover, PA, he was a son of the late Alan J. Croft and Carolyn J. (Blouse) Hufnagle. He was the stepson of Daniel G. Hufnagle and Dianne L. (Ports) Croft

Douglas had lived in Bradenton, FL for the past nine years before moving back home. He was employed at Sunoco Products, Inc. in Hanover. He enjoyed fishing, bike riding and loved being in Florida.

In addition to his stepparents, Douglas is survived by two children, Aiden R. Naugle and Caleb E. Naugle, and five siblings, Andrea C. Cullison, Benjamin A. Croft, Dan G. Hufnagle, Jesse A. Hufnagle, and Erin C. Caster, 16 nieces and nephews and 2 great nieces and nephews.

Following Cremation, a memorial service will be held 7 PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. The family will receive friends from 6-7 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Douglas' memory to Open Arms Recovery Center, 300 Frederick Street, Suite 3, Hanover, PA 17331.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kenworthy Funeral Home
Download Now