Douglas E. Long
Hanover - Douglas Eugene Long, 78, husband of Sheila M. Shireman Long, was called home to be with his Lord on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from his residence following a courageous yearlong battle with cancer.
Born on Wednesday, April 8, 1942 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Ralph "Pete" Long and Mary "Shorty" Gouker Long. Doug was both a Boy Scout and an Explorer Scout with Troop 116 and was inducted into the Order of the Arrow and the Brotherhood as an Eagle Scout with a Silver Palm. A 1960 graduate of Eichelberger High School, he was employed by National Can Corporation for 28 years and later Hanover Foods for 14 years. Formerly a long time member of Grace United Church of Christ, he was active for many years serving on Consistory, assisting as a lector, and volunteering in many other capacities including Dial-a-Prayer. Doug was currently a member of Missionary Bible Baptist Church. A nature lover and auto enthusiast, Doug enjoyed kayaking, was a longtime member of McSherrystown Fish and Game, and was a member of the National Street Rod Association. Doug will be remembered for his unconditional love, for never meeting a stranger and for never seeing a person's faults. He was a people person with a quick wit, sense of humor and unwavering devotion to his family.
In addition to his wife of 27 years, he is survived by two sons, Pete Douglas Long of Spring Grove and Troy Long and his wife, Dolores of Corryton, TN; four stepchildren, Lisa M. Titus and her companion, Jere, Cynthia A. Garrett and her husband, Kevin, Lynne M. Elder, and Terry V. Elder and his fiancee, Angel, all of Hanover; four grandchildren and eight step-grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and four step-great-grandchildren; a brother, Thomas A. Long and his wife, Bonnie of Hanover; a sister, Bonnie Walker and her husband, Dwight of Middleburg, FL and two nephews.
The family will receive friends at a viewing from 10am to 11am on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover. Services will be private but will be live streamed on his memorial tribute page at https://www.panebakerfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Douglas-Long-6/#!/PhotosVideos
starting at 11:00 AM Thursday. Burial will be in Conewago Chapel Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to purchase bricks in his name around the Memorial Flag Plaza at Camp Tuckahoe. Checks should be made to New Birth Freedom Council, BSA, 1 Baden Powell Lane, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 with Doug Long/Brick Plaza in the memo line.