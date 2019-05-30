|
|
Douglas Wayne "Doug" Livelsberger
Gouldsboro, ME - Douglas Wayne "Doug" Livelsberger, 67, of Gouldsboro, Maine, passed away suddenly on May 24, 2019 at his home.
Born March 3, 1952 in Hanover, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Virginia and Raymond "Beanie" Livelsberger.
Doug was the longtime owner and proprietor of Beanie's Shoe Repair in Hanover and Gettysburg, PA, and most recently, in Gouldsboro.
An avid hiker, Doug proudly accomplished his goal of completing the Appalachian Trail in 2007. He enjoyed the outdoors and was a talented craftsman, spending time on numerous home improvement projects with his beloved Labrador Retriever, Hercules, by his side. As a skilled cobbler, Doug not only provided routine shoe repair services, but also provided specialized footwear and accessory repair for Civil War reenactors.
Surviving in addition to his companion, Catherine Gebhart, are his daughter, Jennifer Reeder of Boonsboro, MD, and son, Matthew Livelsberger of Frederick, MD. Four grandchildren, Nathan Mitz, Nicholas Mitz, Allison Livelsberger and Erin Livelsberger. One great-grandchild, Aiden Mitz. Siblings Donna Marquet, Danya Rife, Deborah Mummert and Denise Lane.
Published in Evening Sun on May 30, 2019