1/1
Drema L. Weaver
1950 - 2020
Drema L. Weaver

Hanover - Drema J. Weaver, 70, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Friday, July 31, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle, York. She was the wife of Steve Weaver to whom she shared 49 years of marriage.

Born April 9, 1950 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Dennis B. and Ruth M. (Markle) Reichart.

Drema was co-owner of the former Gingerbread Café of Hanover and retired from WalMart of Hanover. She also helped with the fundraisers at Shultz Deli. Drema was a member of Trinity UCC in Hanover and a 1968 Southwestern High School graduate. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, crafting, time at the beach and spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving in addition to her husband is one son, Chad S. Weaver of Austell, GA; two grandchildren, Patrick and Kaegan Weaver; two sisters, Shelby Hess and Connie Hohf both of Hanover and a daughter-in-law, Jennifer L. (Smith) Weaver of Hanover. She was preceded in death by a son Shannon Weaver.

A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, with Pastor Gerry Stoltzfoos officiating. Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown.

Contributions in memory of Drema may be made to American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York City, NY 10006.

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com






Published in Evening Sun from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
AUG
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
