|
|
Dueward W. Patrick
Hanover - Dueward W. "Duey" Patrick, 82, loving husband of Colleen McCaw Patrick, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
Born on Monday, October 25, 1937 in Tiltonsville, Ohio, he was the son of the late Dueward I. and Elizabeth Ostroski Patrick. In 1959, Dueward received his Bachelor's degree from Mount Union College in Alliance, OH, and was employed as an engineer by the former Bell Atlantic, before retiring from its successor, Verizon, in 1989. He was later employed by the National Weather Service for more than eight years. A member of the Hanover First Church of God, he enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, fishing, woodworking, gardening, photography, and music.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 60 years, are three children, Michelle Ward and her husband, Ken, of Pasadena, MD, Linda Wheatley and her husband, Fred, of Hanover, and D. Scott Patrick and his wife, Sofi, of Gloucester, VA; eight grandchildren, Kerry Smith, Matthew and Joshua Williams, Abigail Ward, Lauren and Nicholas Wheatley, Katelyn Russell and Nataly Gonzalez; 13 great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Amelia. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Wilt and Donna Mayle.
The funeral will be held at 11 AM Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Hanover First Church of God with Pastor Dan Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at viewings to be held from 2 to 4 PM Sunday at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover, and at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hanover First Church of God, 600 Fairview Drive, Hanover, PA 17331.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019