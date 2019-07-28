|
Dwight Currier Harris
Henderson, NV - Dwight Currier Harris, 87, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, under hospice care at 2012 Colvin Run Drive, Henderson, NV. Dwight was the loving husband of Marlys E. (Trimpey) Harris, with whom he shared 36 years of marriage.
Born September 4, 1931, in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Elizabeth Zoe Currier Harris and Burtt Harris. Dwight attended Wayland Academy, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin; Princeton University; Dickinson College; graduated from Ripon University with the dual major of Finance and French; and earned an MBA at the University of Indiana and University of Pittsburgh.
Dwight's career in banking spanned nearly 40 years, including Mellon Bank, Pittsburgh, PA, where he began investment research and analysis; Farmers Bank and Trust Company, Hanover, PA, as President and COO; and Peoples National Bank, Lebanon, PA, as President and CEO. In 1993, he joined the PA State Treasury as an investment officer and account manager until retirement in 2008. During his career, he served on various boards and community associations and was an avid fan of tennis, jazz, playing bridge, and gourmet food.
In addition to his wife, Dwight is survived by six children: Victoria Sands and husband Jeffrey of Burke, VA; Sandra and spouse Dianne Wainwright of Pittsburgh, PA; Judith Zang of Alexandria, VA; David and wife Katarina of Pittsburgh, PA; Ronald Davis and wife Ashley of Vancouver, WA; Jeffrey Davis and wife Connie of Apex, NC; brother Burtt and wife Carole; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and was preceded in death by son Daniel Currier Harris.
Dwight never met a stranger and will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.
Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:
Wayland Academy, 101 N. University Avenue, Beaver Dam, WI 53916 (Class of 1950)
Ripon College, P.O. Box 248, Ripon, WI 54971 (Class of 1954)
Nathan Adelson Hospice, 4141 Swensen Street, Las Vegas, NV 89119
Published in Evening Sun on July 28, 2019