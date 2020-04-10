Services
Dwight R. Robison Jr.


1955 - 2020
Dwight R. Robison Jr. Obituary
Dwight R. Robison, Jr.

Hanover - Dwight R. "Rob" Robison, Jr., 64, who's 65th birthday would have been on Easter Sunday, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital with his wife of 43 years and two sons by his side (the only ones allowed to be there due to COVID - 19).

Born on Tuesday, April 12, 1955, he was the beloved son of the late Dwight Robison, Sr. and Grace Virginia Robison. Rob served his country as a Military Police Officer in the US Army at Fort Myers, VA and the community of Penn Township as a Police Officer for 28 years. After his retirement, he worked part-time doing police car maintenance for Penn Township for eleven years.

Rob enjoyed bicycle riding and later fishing and kayaking, but "Bappy's" love of his life was his grandchildren and attending all of their activities. He was a great handyman and will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

Rob is survived by his loving wife, Pamela; two proud sons, Dwight Robison, III and his wife Amanda, and Lance Robison and his wife Jessica; four dear grandchildren, Dylan, Noah, Sydney and Luke; and his grand "fur babies", Liam, Ritter and Luna. He preceded in death by his sister, Lisbeth.

In compliance with health and public safety directives during this time, the services for Dwight will be held privately.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
