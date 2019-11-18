Services
E. Burnell Wentz


1928 - 2019
E. Burnell Wentz Obituary
E. Burnell Wentz

Hanover - E. Burnell Wentz, 90, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal Care, Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Hanover Hall Nursing Center

Born December 31, 1928 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Lester and Beulah (Loyer) Wentz. Burnell was the loving husband of A. Louise (Myers) Wentz with whom he shared 68 years of marriage.

Burnell worked, from apprenticeship when he was 16, until his retirement which spanned over 50 years, at R.H. Sheppard Co. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and played in the Lyric Band as well as various dance bands. His hobbies included RC Aircraft.

In addition to his wife Louise, Burnell is survived by his son, Greg Wentz and wife Valerie of Hanover, PA; two step grandchildren, Suzanne Gardner of Plum Borough, PA, and David Gardner and wife Rebekah of East Berlin, PA; and two step great grandchildren, Annabel and Violet; a sister, Doris Rice of Hanover, PA; a brother, Larry Wentz and wife Kathi of York, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania 19004.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
