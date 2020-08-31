1/1
E. Roberta Miller
E. Roberta Miller

Parkesburg - E. Roberta Miller, 97, of Parkesburg and formerly of Hanover passed away peacefully Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Newport Meadows Nursing Home, Christiana. She was the loving wife of George D. Miller who died May 6, 1982.

She was born September 2, 1922 in Hanover, PA the daughter of the late John W and Anna Naomi (Bortner) Zinn, the second youngest of 10 children.

Mrs. Miller worked at Cambridge Rubber Company, Littlestown, Keystone Wire Cloth, Hanover, and later Rainbow Connection Daycare Center, McSherrystown. She is a charter member and first pianist of Hanover Foursquare Gospel Church, Hanover where she volunteered as a Sunday School teacher and organist for 52 years. She is a member of the Oxford Senior Center, Oxford, participating in the Twilighters Chorus. She was a member, treasurer and president of the Hanover Organ Club for many years.

She is survived by her brother, Leonard T. Zinn, Muskegon, Michigan, daughter, Sally Warrenfeltz Arter, Parkesburg, grandchildren, Nathan (Misti) Arter, Atlanta, GA, Jonathan Michael (Erica) Arter, Mae Sot, Thailand, Leslie (Jesse) Kiesel, Biddeford, Maine, Lee (Katie) Arter, Nottingham, 10 great grandchildren and two great great granddaughters, and a number of nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, eight siblings, three grandsons, and one great grandson.

A service, for family only, to celebrate the life of E. Roberta Miller will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11am with Rev. Kevin Orewiler officiating. Friends and extended family are invited to watch the service by getting the link online at www.wetzelfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Friday from 6-8 pm at Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle Street, Hanover.

Contributions in memory of E. Roberta Miller may be made to missionaries Mike and Erica (Bee) Arter of Foursquare Missions Thailand at https://fmi.works/arter-mike-and-bee.








Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 31 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
