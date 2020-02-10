|
Earl Fuhrman
Hanover - Earl H. Fuhrman went to be with his Lord on February 8, 2020 after 90 healthy years followed recently by a brief illness. He was preceded in death in 2008 by his loving wife Vera M. Fuhrman, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage, and in 1959 by their son Larry D. Fuhrman.
Earl was born in 1929, son of the late John E. and Emma J. (Sowers) Fuhrman. He was a caring and kind father to Deborah J. Black and her husband William, Cynthia M. Fuhrman and her companion Kerry Blettner, and Daniel E. Fuhrman and his wife Cynthia. Earl was the proud grandfather of Curt Savidge, Andrea Wilke and her husband BJ, Bryce Fuhrman and his wife Allison, and Kane Fuhrman and his wife Holly. He was equally proud of his great-grandchildren Ava, Elyse, Owen, and Easton Wilke, Paige Savidge and her companion Alex Ridgon, Eric Savidge, and great-great grandchildren, Quinn Savidge and Abel Ridgon. Earl was also preceded in death by his siblings, Elouise D. George, Clyde B. Fuhrman, Glenn S. Fuhrman, and Joyce E. Goff. Earl cherished and is survived by his little dog of 16 years, Dakota. Together they cared for one another and shared a special bond.
Earl was a lifelong, faithful member of Grace United Church of Christ in Hanover. He was employed at Doubleday for 27 years as a press room supervisor, and then retired from P. H. Glatfelter after 14 years of service.
Earl loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and woodworking in his spare time. He and Vera moved to Homewood at Plum Creek in 2004 where they enjoyed many new friendships. Upon Vera's death, Earl's Homewood friends and staff became a foundation for him in his remaining years. He celebrated his 90th birthday with many of them in attendance. He loved the camaraderie they shared on the golf course, Wii bowling, playing dart baseball and aqua volleyball, working in the general store, and woodworking in the Homewood shop. He also enjoyed time spent working at the Hanover Council of Churches PAL Lunch program.
There will be no public viewing; following cremation, a memorial service to celebrate the life of Earl will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Homewood at Plum Creek Chapel, 425 Westminster Ave., Hanover, PA with Reverends Joel Hummel and Bonnie Whittier officiating. A time to share memories with the family will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the chapel. A graveside service for immediate family will be held privately at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Homewood at Plum Creek Site Benevolent Fund, 425 Westminster Ave., Hanover, PA 17331; or Grace United Church of Christ Deacon's Fund, 100 Fourth St., Hanover, PA 17331; or Animal Rescue Inc., 2 Heritage Farm Drive, New Freedom, PA 17349.
To share memories of Earl Fuhrman, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com,
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020