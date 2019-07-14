Earl L. Hawk



Cedar Creek, TX - Earl L. Hawk, 79, of Cedar Creek, Texas, loving husband of Jeannette P. Hawk, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019 at York Hospital.



Born Tuesday, June 25, 1940 in Littlestown, he was the son of the late Ray E. and Marie Rodgers Hawk. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Hawk, who died in 1980.



Described as "the King" by his family, Earl was a retired computer salesman and proud Navy veteran. He enjoyed trap shooting, playing poker, watching Big Brother and the Animal Planet, was an avid NASCAR fan and always had a good joke to tell.



Surviving, in addition to his wife of nearly 58 years, are two daughters, Rene Hawk Stuart of Hanover and Stevie Hawk Russo of Texas; seven grandchildren, Joshua Hawk, Candace Kennedy, Justin Stuart, Samantha Griffin, Nicole Sanchez, Andi Russ, and Alissa Russo; three great-grandchildren, Giovanni Sanchez, Gage Stuart, and Angelinna Sanchez; a sister Judith Hawk Lasley of Maryland; and his extended family.



A memorial service will be held at 10 am on July 20, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover with The Rev. Kirk Griffin officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery. The family will receive friends at a visitation held one hour prior to the service.



Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.



Published in Evening Sun on July 14, 2019