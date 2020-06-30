Earl P. Bowman



Earl P. Bowman, born on June 14, 1935, entered God's eternal kingdom on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. A life-long resident of Hanover, PA, Earl was the son of Charles W. Bowman, II and Edna Bowman (Whisler). In addition, he was a brother to Norman Bowman, John Bowman, and Marie Lillich (Bowman).



Earl grew up on his family's farm in Hanover, PA, where he made fond memories riding his horse - Jake - to plow out the potatoes and learning how to butcher with his father. He wed his wife Nadine R. Bowman (Rinehart) on March 8, 1953. Earl was a skilled craftsman and pridefully built the home in which he and his wife raised their two sons - Steven E. Bowman of Newville and Charles W. Bowman, III of Hanover. In addition to his two sons, Earl is survived by his daughters-in-law - Carol Bowman and Carrie Bowman, respectively, - three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.



He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard from 1956-1963. Earl refined and applied his skill set as a carpenter at Dentsply in York, electrician at Bethelem Mines and Swam Electric in Hanover, and salesman at Stambaugh Auto Parts in Hanover. Throughout his life, Earl was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church (McSherrystown), St. John's Lutheran Church (Littlestown), and St. Paul's Lutheran Church (Hanover). Earl served as a member of the church choir, St. Paul's McSherrystown Church Council, and Men's Group at St. Paul's Hanover.



In addition, Earl and his wife regularly attended classes at the YMCA and walked with the mall walkers at the North Hanover Mall. They enjoyed working in their garden, taking bus trips, hosting family dinners, attending family reunions, spending time outdoors, and sitting together under the maple tree in the back yard.



Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Charles W. Bowman, II and Edna Bowman (Whisler), Norman Bowman (brother), John Bowman (brother), and Marie Lillich (Bowman) (sister). A private, graveside service will be held for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 127 York St., Hanover, PA 17331.









