Earl W. Brown
1931 - 2020
Earl W. Brown

New Oxford - Earl W. Brown, 89, of New Oxford, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home.

Born on Thursday, July 9, 1931 in New Castle, he was a son of the late C. Audley and Gladys L. Brown. He was also preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Shirley Mae Brown, who died in 2019; two sisters, Dorothy Bishop and Ruth Biddle; and a brother, Ernest Brown. A proud United States Air Force veteran, Earl worked as a switchman at Verizon for nearly 40 years and enjoyed square dancing.

Survivors include a son, Richard E. Brown and his wife, Kelly, of Lutherville, MD; a daughter, Christine M. Jopek, of Hanover; three grandchildren; and a brother, Maurice Brown, of TX.

Services will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com






Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
