Earl W. Brown
New Oxford - Earl W. Brown, 89, of New Oxford, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home.
Born on Thursday, July 9, 1931 in New Castle, he was a son of the late C. Audley and Gladys L. Brown. He was also preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Shirley Mae Brown, who died in 2019; two sisters, Dorothy Bishop and Ruth Biddle; and a brother, Ernest Brown. A proud United States Air Force veteran, Earl worked as a switchman at Verizon for nearly 40 years and enjoyed square dancing.
Survivors include a son, Richard E. Brown and his wife, Kelly, of Lutherville, MD; a daughter, Christine M. Jopek, of Hanover; three grandchildren; and a brother, Maurice Brown, of TX.
Services will be private.
