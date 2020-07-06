Earnest L. Noble
Hanover - Earnest L. Noble, 79, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Saturday, July 4, 2020 at this home surrounded by his loving family.
Born October 23, 1940 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Ira F. and Iona (Brown) Noble. Ernie was the loving husband of Joyce A. (Wildasin) Noble with whom he shared 60 years of marriage.
Mr. Noble was member of St. David's United Church Christ, Hanover, PA, as well as the McSherrystown Home Association. He was a 1958 graduate of Littlestown High School.
Ernie worked for Donald B. Smith Roofing for 15 years, then in the maintenance department at AMP for 15 years and lastly as a groundskeeper at Rest Haven Cemetery for 15 years until his retirement in April of 2011.
Ernie was always fun to be around. He enjoyed hunting, going to the horse races, and being with family and friends.
In addition to his wife Joyce, Ernie is survived by one daughter, Lori A. Neiderer and husband John of Hanover, PA; five grandchildren, Dana Kieffer and husband Brent, Stephanie McVicker and husband Dave, Benjamin Fogle and wife Michelle, John Neiderer, Jr. and wife Stacey, and Josh Neiderer and wife Autumn; eight great grandchildren; and four siblings, William "Bill" Noble and wife Betty of Hanover, PA, Julia Wildasin and husband Merrill of Hanover, PA, Dorcus Maus and husband Riley of Hanover, PA and Darryl Noble and wife Kathy of Florida.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Ernie's life will be held 11 AM, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with Rev. Scott A. Sager officiating. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover, PA. In compliance with health regulations, all who attend are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
The family would like to thank the girls from Asera Care Hospice, Emily D., Tara, Courtney, Nikki and staff for all their support and care.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ernie's name to the Shriners Childrens Hospitals
, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or the charity of your choice
.
