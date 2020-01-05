Services
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Edgar Hess


1929 - 2020
Edgar Hess

Edgar E. Hess, Jr., 90, of Gettysburg, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover. He was the loving husband, for 60 years, of Barbara L. (Groft) Hess who passed away August 15, 2014. Born February 13, 1929 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Edgar E. Hess, Sr. and Ethel E. (Keeney) Hess.

Edgar, known by family and friends as "Poe", attended Hanover High School and at age 17 enlisted in the U.S. Army. He also served in the United States Air Force assigned to the 4th Air Rescue Squad in Japan and served during the Korean War. Edgar served his country proudly and received the following decorations and citations: Army of Occupation Medal (Japan), World War II Victory Medal, Distinguished Unit Citation and Korean Service Medal. Edgar was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover. He worked for more than 40 years at Eisenhart Wallcoverings and Hanover Sample Book. He later worked for Susquehanna Bank as a courier for 15 years. Edgar was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with his family and, later in life, with his daughter Kim's dogs, Dakota and Willow.

Mr. Hess is survived by his daughter, Lisa M. Brilhart- Keiser and her husband Michael of Gettysburg; son-in-law Jay Boyer of Hanover; five grandchildren, Joshua Boyer and his wife Gwen of Carrboro, N.C., Nicholas Boyer of Hanover, Amybeth Boyer of Hanover, Torie (Brilhart) Brabander and her husband Michael of Bloomsburg, PA and Brooke Brilhart of Pittsburgh, PA; and three great grandchildren, Jake, Emory and Imogen Boyer. He was predeceased by his daughters Christine Boyer and Kimberly Ann Gross, son-in-law Andrew Gross, and two granddaughters Cara Beth and Mia Nicole Gross; also three siblings, Betty H. Young, William J. Hess and Donald D. Hess.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Rd., Hanover, PA 17331 with Father Matthew Morelli as celebrant. A time to share memories with the family and to express condolences will be from 10am until the time of the mass at church. Final committal will be in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery where full military honors will be provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard.

For those desiring, contributions in Edgar's memory may be made to the Christine L. Boyer Scholarship Fund, c/o Delone Catholic High School, 140 S. Oxford Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344.



To share memories of Edgar "Poe" Hess and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Jan. 5, 2020
