Edith M. Hanlon
- - Edith M. (Howell) Hanlon "Edie", age 101, formerly of Littlestown, died Sunday morning, May 12, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare Gettysburg.
Born December 22, 1917 in Boston Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Margaret (Spark) Howell of Boston Mass. Edie was the wife of Beaven F. Hanlon who died in 1995.
In addition to her husband she was predeceased by one brother John Howell.
Edie and Beaven moved to Littlestown in 1948. Beaven was employed by Cambridge Rubber Co. Edie worked as a secretary for various businesses.
Surviving are two sons Paul F. Hanlon & wife Patricia of Spring Grove. One Grandson Paul Eric Hanlon. Two Great Granddaughters Olivia M. Hanlon and Hannah K. Hanlon. Two Step Great Grandsons Zachary Stremmel and Tyler Romesburg.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 15 from 6pm to 8pm, at Little's Funeral Home, 34 Maple Avenue, Littlestown, PA.
Burial Service will be private at the convenience of the family.
In Lieu of flowers Edie requested donations be made to , Dept. Promise, PO Box 3704, Memphis, TN 38173-9984, or Mart's Centenary United Methodist Church (BCUMC). 50 E. King Street, Littlestown, PA. 17340
