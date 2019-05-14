Services
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Hanlon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith M. Hanlon


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edith M. Hanlon Obituary
Edith M. Hanlon

- - Edith M. (Howell) Hanlon "Edie", age 101, formerly of Littlestown, died Sunday morning, May 12, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare Gettysburg.

Born December 22, 1917 in Boston Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Margaret (Spark) Howell of Boston Mass. Edie was the wife of Beaven F. Hanlon who died in 1995.

In addition to her husband she was predeceased by one brother John Howell.

Edie and Beaven moved to Littlestown in 1948. Beaven was employed by Cambridge Rubber Co. Edie worked as a secretary for various businesses.

Surviving are two sons Paul F. Hanlon & wife Patricia of Spring Grove. One Grandson Paul Eric Hanlon. Two Great Granddaughters Olivia M. Hanlon and Hannah K. Hanlon. Two Step Great Grandsons Zachary Stremmel and Tyler Romesburg.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 15 from 6pm to 8pm, at Little's Funeral Home, 34 Maple Avenue, Littlestown, PA.

Burial Service will be private at the convenience of the family.

In Lieu of flowers Edie requested donations be made to , Dept. Promise, PO Box 3704, Memphis, TN 38173-9984, or Mart's Centenary United Methodist Church (BCUMC). 50 E. King Street, Littlestown, PA. 17340

Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now