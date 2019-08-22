|
Edith R. Trone
Hanover - Edith R. Trone, 76, of Hanover, PA, entered peacefully into God's eternal care Saturday, August 17, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle - Hanover Hospital.
Born August 1, 1943 in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Karl Krieger. In Germany, Edith became a Register Nurse specializing in pediatrics from Erlangen University. Edith was the loving wife of Richard C. Trone with whom she shared fifty-four years of marriage.
Edith was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA, where she was a member of the Trailblazers, Women of Trinity and more recently a Vacation Bible School volunteer. Edith was always advocating for others and making sure friends and family members in need were added to the prayer list. Edith's generous heart extended beyond church. She spent many years providing friendship to people with mental health problems as a Compeer volunteer, served as a foster parent, and was involved in both the Abbottstown and Hanover Chamber of Commerce.
Edith's love to help others extended into her career as well. Edith retired from the Skills Group in Carlisle, PA, where she served in direct care, as a team leader, social services caseworker, day program manager and program coordinator for over thirty years.
Edith loved writing poetry, cooking, tending to her flowers and talking to her hummingbird friends.
In addition to her loving husband, Richard, Edith is survived by a son, Richard K. Trone and wife Andrea of Lincoln University, PA; two grandchildren, Sofia and Lars; and a stepsister Ute Hentschel.
A memorial service to celebrate and remember Edith's life will be held 11 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Trinity United Church of Christ, 116 York, Street, Hanover, PA, with her Pastor the Rev. Kim Blocher officiating. The family will receive friends and share memories from 10 - 11 AM, Saturday September 7, 2019 at the church. Burial will be Private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Edith's name to Trinity United Church of Christ, 116 York Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 22, 2019