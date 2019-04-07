|
Edith V. Staub
Hanover - Edith V. Staub, 103, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center.
Born on Saturday, July 31, 1915 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Charles V. and Annie I. Caslow Brenneman. Edith retired in 1977 from the former Kessler Shoe Company and had previously worked for the former Brooks Shoe Company.
The funeral will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover with The Rev. Bonnie J. Whittier officiating. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 7, 2019