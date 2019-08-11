Services
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Edmond P. Trostle


1933 - 2019
Edmond P. Trostle Obituary
Edmond P. Trostle

McSherrystown - Edmond Paul Trostle, 85, of McSherrystown, passed peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019 at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Janet L. (Shanebrook) Trostle with whom he shared 68 years of marriage.

Born November 14, 1933 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Merle S. and Mary Ann (Rosensteel) Trostle.

Edmond was the owner of "Edmond's Hair Styling" on Baltimore St., Hanover where he was a barber for more than 10 years. He then moved to Tampa Bay, FL and started the business, "Hometown Builders", where he built and sold houses for a number of years. Edmond was also an actor portraying Mark Twain in a one man show about "Mark Twain's America". He performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington , D.C. and other performing art centers across the country and at numerous college campuses.

In addition to his wife Janet, Edmond is survived by his daughter Sher Lombardi of Delray Beach, FL; three grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings; William Trostle, Janet Lippy, Rita Flowers and Shirley Miller.

Services for Edmond Trostle will be private. Interment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.

For those desiring, contributions in memory of Edmond Trostle may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 Third St., Hanover, PA 17331.

To share memories of Edmond Trostle, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 11, 2019
