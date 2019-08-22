|
|
Edna E. King
Hanover - Edna E. King, age 91, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. She was the wife of Gordon R. King who died in 1979. Born September 17, 1927 in Silver Run, Edna was the daughter of the late William E. & Mary (Dell) Brown. She was a Westminster High School graduate, farmer and homemaker.
Surviving are her children, Glenn R. King and Betty J. King, both of Hanover; her granddaughter Jennifer M. Miller and her brother Kenneth Brown of Towson. She was predeceased by her two brothers, William, Jr. and Robert Brown.
Edna was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness Paradise Congregation of Hanover. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Funeral Service is Friday, August 23rd, at 11 AM at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with Elder Jason Deal officiating. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. Memorials in Edna's name may be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, 5 Paradise Court, Hanover, PA 17331. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 22, 2019