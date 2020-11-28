1/1
Edward A. Lane
Edward A. Lane

Hanover - Edward A. Lane, 55, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Houston Medical Center, in Warner Robbins, GA. He was the beloved husband of Michele A. (Pecora) Lane, for 32 years, and a loving father to Doretta M. Lane, Edward A. Lane, Jr, and Shelby M. Lane.

Ed was born November 25, 1964, in Baltimore, MD, the son of Marion E. (Burchett) Lane of Lutherville, MD, and the late John T. Lane.

Ed loved his family very much and always put them first. He loved life and lived it to the fullest, and he was an avid hunter and fisher. Ed also enjoyed boating and racing horses. He was the co-owner of Lane Exterior Wallcoverings, Inc, with his brother, for 26 years, and was a member of Harvest Chapel in Abbottstown.

In addition to his wife, children and mother, Ed is survived by a brother, John T. Lane of Felton, and his grandson, Duke R. Grove of Hanover. He was the uncle to six nephews and two nieces, and the great uncle to three great nephews and eight great nieces.

A service to celebrate Ed's life will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10:30 AM, at Harvest Chapel, 6947 York Rd, Abbottstown, with Pastor Don Wolabaugh officiating. Burial will be in Bosley United Methodist Church Cemetery in Sparks Glencoe, MD at 3 PM. There will be no viewing, however, visitations will be held at the church on Tuesday, from 6-8 PM, and on Wednesday from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
