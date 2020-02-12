|
|
Edward Adams
Hanover - Edward F. Adams, 83, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Monday, February 10, 2020 at the York Hospital.
Born October 3, 1936 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late George and Myrtle (Sentz)
Adams. Edward was the loving companion of Dorothy Rodenhaber for over thirty-five years.
Edward was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, PA. Mr. Adams retired from PennDOT with over thirty-five years of service. He enjoyed woodworking, and was an avid Penn State fan, attending many games.
Edward is survived by four children, Robin E. Smith and husband Jeffrey of Spring Grove, PA, Edward F. Adams, Jr. and wife Lorraine of Thomasville, PA, Scott A. Adams and companion Betty of Hanover, PA, and Melissa Rosnick and husband Edward of Belmeade, TX; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jacqueline Cooley, and three siblings.
A service to celebrate and remember Edward will be held 10 AM, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA, with Deacon Tom Aumen officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6:00-8:00pm, Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020