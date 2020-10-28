1/
Edward E. Bollinger
Edward E. Bollinger

Hanover - Edward E. Bollinger, age 61, of Hanover, died at 5:30 AM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at The Gardens at Camp Hill.

Born February 6, 1959 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Clarence Lockbaum and the late Dorothy A. Bollinger.

Mr. Bollinger is survived by a brother, Clarence Bollinger, and his wife Virginia, of Hanover; and a sister, Ethel Anthony.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, October 30, 2020 at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

KuhnerEquities.com






Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
