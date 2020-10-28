Edward E. BollingerHanover - Edward E. Bollinger, age 61, of Hanover, died at 5:30 AM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at The Gardens at Camp Hill.Born February 6, 1959 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Clarence Lockbaum and the late Dorothy A. Bollinger.Mr. Bollinger is survived by a brother, Clarence Bollinger, and his wife Virginia, of Hanover; and a sister, Ethel Anthony.A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, October 30, 2020 at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.