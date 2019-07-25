Services
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM

Edward J. Swietkoski


1938 - 2019
Edward J. Swietkoski Obituary
Edward J. Swietkoski

Hanover - Edward J. Swietkoski, 80, loving husband of Judith E. Ullman Swietkoski, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Cumberland Crossings in Carlisle.

Born on Saturday, November 12, 1938 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Anna Stelmack Swietkoski. A high school graduate of City College, he went on to earn his Bachelor's degree in Marketing and Advertising from the University of Baltimore. His knowledge of and passion for custom cars and street rods led him to pursue a career in automobile sales. Airborne qualified, Mr. Swietkoski proudly served in the United States Army Reserves and was a member of the National Street Rod Association and Kustom Kemps of America.

In addition to his wife of 38 years, he is survived by three daughters, Staci Swietkoski of West Palm Beach, FL, Brandi Berwager and her husband, Shawn, of Collegeville PA, and daughter Camdyn, Amber Canup and her husband, Chad, of Hanover, and children Landen, Brycen, Allysen and Carsen.

A memorial service will be held at 3 PM Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover with Rabbi Peter Kessler officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on July 25, 2019
