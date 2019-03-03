Edward Leroy Laughman



Bonneauville - Edward Leroy Laughman, 69, of Bonneauville, PA, entered God's eternal care, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Gettysburg Hospital.



Born July 21, 1949, in Abbottstown, PA, he was the son of the late John and Dorothy (Lawyer) Laughman. He was the loving husband of Sandra A. (Wildasin) Laughman, with whom he would have shared fifty years of marriage on April 5, 2019.



Edward retired after many years in the construction, having worked for Conewago Enterprises for fifteen years and C. E. Williams for over twenty years.



Edward enjoyed building and tinkering, and especially spending time with his family and his grandson Kolton.



In addition to his loving wife, Sandra, Edward is survived by his children, Michelle L. Laughman of South Mountain, PA, and Edward L. Laughman, II of Gettysburg, PA; one grandson, Kolten E. Laughman; a brother, Jack Laughman of New Oxford, PA; and a sister, Martha Lerew of Hanover, PA. He was preceded in death by a brother, John Laughman and a half-brother, Donald Lawyer.



Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Mummert's Church Cemetery, East Berlin, PA



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Edward's memory may be made to the American Liver Foundation, Mid-Atlantic Division, 1528 Walnut Street, Suite 2020, Philadelphia, PA 19102.



The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 66 East Hanover Street, Bonneauville, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 3, 2019