Services
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Jury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward M. "Eddie" Jury

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward M. "Eddie" Jury Obituary
Edward M. "Eddie" Jury

Abbottstown - Edward M. "Eddie" Jury, 60, of Abbottstown, loving husband of Deborah L. Jury, went to be in the presence of the Lord on Friday, December 20, 2019 at WellSpan York Hospital.

Born on Wednesday, January 28, 1959, he was a son of the late Joseph Jury and Adolfine Jaborek Staub. He is also preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Jury; three aunts; and two uncles. A lover of motorcycles, Eddie was an active member of the Freedom Biker Church of York.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Jodi Purdy of York; two grandchildren, Kasi Weaver of York, and Devon Wynegar of Red Lion; one brother, Frank Jury of Glenville; a sister, Christine Duncan and her husband, Wayne, of Hanover; and his step-father, Steve Staub of Glenville.

The funeral will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Calvary Bible Church, 603 Wilson Avenue, Hanover with Pastor Jim Quoss officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Biker Church of York, 2550 Pine Grove Road, York, PA 17403.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
Download Now