Edward M. Mikesell
Littlestown - Edward M. Mikesell, 85, of Littlestown, died Monday, Aug 31, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Doris (Adkins) Mikesell for 58 years. Born June 24, 1935 in Taneytown, Ed was the son of the late Mervin & Ethel (Lambert) Mikesell and Raymond Mikesell. He was a 1953 Littlestown High School graduate. Ed served in the army in Korea during 1958-1960. He was employed with Cambridge Rubber Co of Taneytown from 1953-1988 and then worked at Master Power Tools of Westminster from 1988 until his retirement in 1997.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his brothers: Raymond "Dave" Mikesell & wife, Deanna, of Littlestown; Daniel Mikesell & wife, Marian, of Carlisle; Paul Mikesell & wife, Teresa, of Doylesburg and his many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Ed was predeceased by his brother, Donald Eugene Mikesell. He loved southern gospel music and enjoyed attending their concerts.
Funeral Service is Thursday, Sept 3, at 11 A.M. at Hanover First Church of God with The Rev.'s Daniel Mikesell, Jonathan Mikesell and Daniel Thomas officiating. Viewing is Thursday 10 -11 A.M. at church. Interment is in Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Cemetery, Taneytown, with military honors provided by the Littlestown Allied Veterans Council. Memorials in Edward's name may be made to his church @ 600 Fairview Dr., Hanover, PA 17331. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com
.