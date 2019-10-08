|
Edward W. Hoffman II
McSherrystown - Edward W. Hoffman II, 76, of McSherrystown, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Nancy L. (Laughman) Hoffman to whom he was married 25 years.
Born August 17, 2019 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Gilbert and Evelyn (Grimes) Hoffman.
Ed was retired from Perry County Interiors. He was a member of the McSherrystown Home Association, Hanover Home Association and the Green Springs Rod and Gun Club. Ed was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons, Craig Hoffman, Kurt Hoffman and Edward Hoffman III all of Sweetwater, Tx. and two stepsons, James Laughman and wife Lynn of McSherrystown and Jay Laughman and fiancé Sherry McWilliams of Spring Grove; one sister, Robin Zartman of New Oxford; fourteen grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Marty E. Hoffman; brother, Gilbert Hoffman; grandson, Johnathan Laughman and great grandson, Zachary D. Laughman.
Services and burial will be held at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Ed may be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Published in Evening Sun on Oct. 8, 2019