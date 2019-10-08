Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward W. Hoffman Ii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward W. Hoffman Ii Obituary
Edward W. Hoffman II

McSherrystown - Edward W. Hoffman II, 76, of McSherrystown, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Nancy L. (Laughman) Hoffman to whom he was married 25 years.

Born August 17, 2019 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Gilbert and Evelyn (Grimes) Hoffman.

Ed was retired from Perry County Interiors. He was a member of the McSherrystown Home Association, Hanover Home Association and the Green Springs Rod and Gun Club. Ed was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons, Craig Hoffman, Kurt Hoffman and Edward Hoffman III all of Sweetwater, Tx. and two stepsons, James Laughman and wife Lynn of McSherrystown and Jay Laughman and fiancé Sherry McWilliams of Spring Grove; one sister, Robin Zartman of New Oxford; fourteen grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Marty E. Hoffman; brother, Gilbert Hoffman; grandson, Johnathan Laughman and great grandson, Zachary D. Laughman.

Services and burial will be held at a later date.

Contributions in memory of Ed may be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325.





Online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now