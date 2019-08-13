|
|
Edwin H. Myers
Gettysburg - Edwin H. Myers, 98, of Gettysburg, PA entered God's eternal care on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the home of his daughter surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of E. Eileen (Sauble) Myers who died on August 28, 1986 after 43 years of marriage. His companion of 21 years, Marion E. Louey, predeceased him in 2010. Born March 19, 1921 in Hanover, PA he was the son of the late Edwin F. and Roxie E. (Wagner) Myers.
A proud veteran of the United States Army (1942-1946) he served as a Sergeant in France, Belgium, Holland, and Germany during World War II as a tank operator in the Second Armored Division, Hell on Wheels, during the European Campaign. He retired from Alwine Brick Company in Hanover, PA in 1980 after 34 years of employment as a forklift operator. He worked at Feiser Funeral Home for many years. He was a long-standing member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church York Street in Hanover where he served as an usher. He was Fire Chief at Centennial Fire Company and a lifetime member of Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES).
He will be greatly missed by his children: Mildred E. (Millie) Fout and companion Russell Brashear of Hanover, Mary L. Borger and husband Harry of Gettysburg, Thomas L. Myers and wife Janet of New Oxford, Robert E. Myers and wife Mae of Gettysburg and Rose M. Gebhart of Littlestown. In addition, he is survived by his companion's daughter Linda Overbaugh and husband Denny of Carlisle. He will also be missed by his ten grandchildren Sherry Spangler (Gary), Angela L. Borger, Cynthia L. Lowe (Greg), David Myers (Allison), Gail Rabine (Steve), Lee E Gebhart (Lindsey), Patty Myers, Rebecca M. Williammee (Thomas), Sarah Gebhart, Kimberly Gebhart. Also missing their great-grandfather are Alex, Ryan, Brayden, Elise, Grant, Natalie, Clay, Elizabeth, Lucas, and Brynlee. The great-grandchildren will miss his hugs and kisses. He was a beloved member of a large extended family and is also survived by many nieces and nephews who will grieve his loss.
He was preceded in death by his three brothers Preston N. Myers, Llewynn D. Myers, and Earl Fred Myers. The four brothers, oftentimes pranksters, have always been known as "Roxie's Angels". Additionally, he was predeceased by sons-in-law Paul C. Fout and Larry E. Gebhart.
Edwin had many friends and was loved by all who knew him. Family time was important and on each holiday you could find him on the farm surrounded by family, enjoying fun, food, and fellowship. He was widely known for many of his sayings, including, "I'm so good I can hardly believe it!" and "If I had known getting old was so much fun, I'd have done it sooner" and "You're the sweetest thing in town". He often greeted his granddaughters with the question, "Are you keeping the boys happy?". His love of ice cream was never a secret, and orange-pineapple was his favorite. Importantly, he had deep faith. He thanked the good Lord each day for his many blessings and all that he had.
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 127 York Street, Hanover, PA on Thursday, August 15 at 11 AM with Pastor E. Robert Burkhart officiating. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM on Wednesday, August 14 at Feiser Funeral Home, New Oxford, PA and at the church from 10 AM until the time of service on Thursday. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA, with Military Honors provided by Hanover Allied Veterans Group.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 127 York Street, Hanover, PA. The Feiser Funeral Home, Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 13, 2019