Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
410-239-8163
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
Elaine M. Cullison Obituary
Elaine M. Cullison

Hampstead, MD - Elaine M. Cullison, (87) formerly of Hampstead, MD, passed away on February 28, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover, PA. Born November 8, 1932 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Emma (Bruce) Zander and the devoted wife of the late Elmer E. Cullison, Jr.

Before retiring in 1990, Elaine worked for 29 years at Black & Decker (Towson) in Accounts Receivable, Co-op Advertising and Marketing Departments.

She enjoyed going on bus trips, collecting elephants, cats, and "shopping until the stores closed". She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband of 62 years, Elmer E. Cullison, Jr. and brother, Richard Zander.

Elaine is survived by her daughter, Karen L. Trammell and husband James of Hanover, PA; granddaughter, Crystal Abramczyk of Columbia, MD; grandson, Kevin Abramczyk of Severn, MD; sister, Patricia Murphy of Sparks, MD; former son-in-law, James Abramczyk of Coudersport, PA; beloved cat, Punkin and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins

A visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm and on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Eline Funeral Home, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD. A Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Faye Snyder officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Memorials are suggested to the Homewood Site Fund @ Plum Creek - 425 Westminster Ave, Hanover, PA 17331 or Compassionate Care Hospice - 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive, Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011

Online condolences may be made at

www.elinefh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
