Elaine M. Tuckey
Arendtsville - Elaine M. (Hartzel) Tuckey, age 61, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 surrounded by her family at her family home in Arendtsville. She was born May 13, 1959 in Gettysburg, the daughter of Doris (Long) Hartzel and the late Robert Hartzel, Sr.
Elaine graduated in the Class of 1977 from Biglerville High School. She retired from Pine Grove Furnace State Park after working as the office director for several years. She was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Church in Orrtanna and an auxiliary member of Loyal Order of Moose in Gettysburg. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was known for her artistic talent and crafting skills and for her love of music.
Elaine is survived by her two loving children, Adam Tuckey of Arendtsville and Samantha Houck of Blue Ridge Summit; mother, Doris Hartzel of Arendtsville; brother, Robert R. Hartzel, Jr. of Arendtsville and two granddaughters, Jade Marie Houck and Hailey Elaine Houck. She was preceded in death by her father and brother, Kenneth R. Hartzel.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. A Public Viewing will take place from 6:00-7:30 PM on Wednesday, September 30 at Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville. An Evening Vigil Service will take place immediately following the viewing. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 1 at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 1095 Church Rd., Orrtanna with Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro officiating. A Committal Service will take place in St. Ignatius Loyola Church Cemetery immediately following the service at the church. The family requests that everyone stays within the safety guidelines regarding COVID.
or mail condolences to PO BOX 566, Arendtsville, PA 17303.