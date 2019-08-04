Services
St Mark Lutheran Church
129 Charles St
Hanover, PA 17331
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
Hanover, PA
Eleanor Marie Wise


1940 - 2019
Eleanor Marie Wise Obituary
Eleanor Marie Wise

Hanover - Eleanor Marie Wise, 79, of Hanover, passed away Thurs, July 25, 2019, at the UPMC Hanover Hospital. She was the loving wife of Samuel J. Wise.

Born June 15, 1940, in Wilmington, DE, she was one of 10 children of the late Charles and Josephine (Whalen) Martin.

In addition to Samuel, she is survived by her sons, Michael Hoffmann (wife, Vale) and Paul Hoffmann (wife, Jeanette); step-son, Steve Wise; 2 grandsons, Jared Hoffmann and Michael Hoffmann; 3 sisters, Bev, Alice, and Jean; and brother, Bill Martin (wife, Doris).

Marie worked as a secretary for St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Wilmington, DE until her retirement. She was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Hanover and enjoyed attending activities at Homewood at Plum Creek.

A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Hanover, on August 10 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Benevolence Fund at Homewood at Plum Creek, 425 Westminster Ave, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 4, 2019
