Services
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elissa Snedeker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elissa M. Snedeker


2008 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elissa M. Snedeker Obituary
Elissa M. Snedeker

Hanover - Elissa M. "Pookie" Snedeker, 10, entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her home.

Born on Monday, September 22, 2008 in Gettysburg, she was a daughter of Robert Shannon Snedeker and Melissa Ann Brady of Hanover. Elissa was a loving child who will be long remembered for her smile, laugh, love of music and lights, and cartoons.

In addition to her parents, survivors include, a brother, Robert Michael Snedeker of Hanover; two sisters, Haley Elizabeth Wark of Carlisle and Aaliyah Christina Croop-Snedeker of Hanover; maternal grandmother, Janet M. Brady of Hanover; paternal grandfather, Robert L. Snedeker of Dallastown; two aunts, Amanda L. Yingling and her husband, Brian, of Hanover and Leigh Watkins and her husband, Jimmy, of Dallastown; a special family friend, Oscar Estrada; and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Nancy Snedeker.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 PM on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle - 15th Floor, New York, NY 10019.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
Download Now