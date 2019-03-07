Elissa M. Snedeker



Hanover - Elissa M. "Pookie" Snedeker, 10, entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her home.



Born on Monday, September 22, 2008 in Gettysburg, she was a daughter of Robert Shannon Snedeker and Melissa Ann Brady of Hanover. Elissa was a loving child who will be long remembered for her smile, laugh, love of music and lights, and cartoons.



In addition to her parents, survivors include, a brother, Robert Michael Snedeker of Hanover; two sisters, Haley Elizabeth Wark of Carlisle and Aaliyah Christina Croop-Snedeker of Hanover; maternal grandmother, Janet M. Brady of Hanover; paternal grandfather, Robert L. Snedeker of Dallastown; two aunts, Amanda L. Yingling and her husband, Brian, of Hanover and Leigh Watkins and her husband, Jimmy, of Dallastown; a special family friend, Oscar Estrada; and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Nancy Snedeker.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 PM on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle - 15th Floor, New York, NY 10019.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com