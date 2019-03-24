|
Elizabeth Johnson
Gettysburg, PA - Elizabeth S. Johnson, 100 of Hanover, PA formerly of Gettysburg, PA passed away at SpiriTrust Lutheran at Utz Terrace on Thursday, March 21, 2019.
Born in Harrisburg, PA on June 6, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Franklin & Ruth (Bucher) Swope. Mrs. Johnson was predeceased by her husband, Wallace J. "Johnny" Johnson who died in 2005.
She resided at Utz Terrace for the past 15 years, where she enjoyed participating in the many activities and events provided by SpiriTrust Lutheran. Mrs. Johnson and her late husband, owned and operated the Longstreet Park on the corner of Confederate Avenue and Miller Road in Gettysburg selling souvenirs, gifts and snacks for many years. She was a former member of the Gettysburg Country Club.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her two grandchildren; Rory W. Neubauer and wife Christa of Gettysburg and Jill N. Rickle and husband Jack of Glen Rock, PA, three great grandchildren; Matthew Doran, Alex Neubauer and Olivia Neubauer, one great great grandson, Benjamin Doran, two sisters; Jane Blosser of Carlisle, PA and Ruth Ann Rodgers of Virginia, a brother, Jule Swope of Gettysburg and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her three children; Barbara Bloser, Pamela Johnson and Wallace Johnson, and three brothers; Samuel, Richard and David Swope.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Gettysburg, 1075 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg with Rev. Nancy Werner, officiating, the family will receive friends on Sunday from 12:30-1:30 prior to the service. A private interment will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg. Memorials can be made to: SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202 or Jake Gittlen Cancer Research, 4331 S. Victoria Way, Harrisburg, PA 17112
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 24, 2019