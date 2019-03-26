Services
Hanover - Elizabeth J. Martinetti, 87, of Hanover, passed peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Hanover Hall. She was the wife, for 56 years, of Anthony G. Martinetti who passed away on Nov. 15, 2016.

Born July 10, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA she was the daughter of the late William and Ann (Thoma) Neuhausler.

Elizabeth served her country proudly in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and received the National Defense Service Medal. She later was a sales associate for Sears in York, PA and retired in 1990 after working as a secretary for Reid and Priest Law Firm of Manhattan, NY. Elizabeth and Anthony then resided for 20 years in Palm Coast and Flagler Beach, Florida before returning to PA in 2013.

Mrs. Martinetti is survived by her son Anthony "Tony" Martinetti and his wife Cheryl of Hanover; her two grandchildren, Chad M. Hoover and his wife Sarah of Bel Air, MD and Kelly A. Blizzard and her husband Lucas of York, PA; six great grandchildren, Jonah and Hayden Blizzard, Peyton and Logan Hoover, Michael Nesline and Brayden Wildasin.

Services are private. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

To share memories of Elizabeth, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 26, 2019
