Hanover - Elizabeth T. Gibbel Grubb, 97, of Hanover, and formerly of Lenker Manor, Swatara Twp., died Saturday, December 7, 2019 in The Gardens at Gettysburg.

She was a retired employee of Nationwide Insurance Company and a member of Paxton Presbyterian Church and the Swimming Hall of Fame. Elizabeth served on the faculty of the National Aquatic Schools Safety Clinics at Indiantown Gap; life member of the Susquehanna Yacht Club & former employee for the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office and was a member of the Paxtang Historical Society.

Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Harry L. & Gertrude I. Tompkins Gibbel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul C. Grubb and is survived by one daughter, Patricia A.

Groft, Hanover; 2 grandchildren, Geoffrey A. Childs & wife Denise, Littlestown and Valerie L. Childs, Rockledge, FL; great-grandchildren, Samantha Kramer, Candace Childs, Lindsay Childs, Victoria Childs, Gianni Christian & Mark E. Christian, III; Great-Great Grandchildren Hartley and Londyn.

Private graveside services were held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Arrangements by Wiedeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , Memorial Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38705-9959.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
