1/1
Ellsworth A. "Pete" Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellsworth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellsworth A. "Pete" Miller

Littlestown - Ellsworth A. "Pete" Miller, 80, of Littlestown, died Monday, Nov 2, at UPMC Hanover. Born May 1, 1940 in Lewistown, Pete was the son of the late Eugene E. & Laura M. (Ritchey) Miller. He had been employed with Littlestown Hardware & Foundry for 17 years and had later retired as a welder from Harley Davidson in 2005 after 27 years of service.

Surviving are his three sons: Todd E. Miller of Thomasville; Timothy E. Miller of Enola and Arnold A. Miller of Littlestown; his four grandchildren: Aaron, Shawn, Alissa and Daxter Miller; his great granddaughter, Isabella Serrano; his two sisters, Georgia V. Parks and Joy A. Norrs, and his brother, William J. Walters, all of Lewistown.

Pete was predeceased by his sister, Thelma Davis. He was a member of Hanover Home Association and Littlestown FOE and a social member of Littlestown VFW. Pete enjoyed hunting, NASCAR, working on cars and spending time with his family.

Funeral services are private. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved