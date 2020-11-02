Ellsworth A. "Pete" Miller
Littlestown - Ellsworth A. "Pete" Miller, 80, of Littlestown, died Monday, Nov 2, at UPMC Hanover. Born May 1, 1940 in Lewistown, Pete was the son of the late Eugene E. & Laura M. (Ritchey) Miller. He had been employed with Littlestown Hardware & Foundry for 17 years and had later retired as a welder from Harley Davidson in 2005 after 27 years of service.
Surviving are his three sons: Todd E. Miller of Thomasville; Timothy E. Miller of Enola and Arnold A. Miller of Littlestown; his four grandchildren: Aaron, Shawn, Alissa and Daxter Miller; his great granddaughter, Isabella Serrano; his two sisters, Georgia V. Parks and Joy A. Norrs, and his brother, William J. Walters, all of Lewistown.
Pete was predeceased by his sister, Thelma Davis. He was a member of Hanover Home Association and Littlestown FOE and a social member of Littlestown VFW. Pete enjoyed hunting, NASCAR, working on cars and spending time with his family.
Funeral services are private. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com
