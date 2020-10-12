Elmer "Jack" Miller
East Berlin - Elmer G. "Jack" Miller, Jr, 90, passed away at home Friday, October 9, 2020. He was the husband of the late Jane Louise ((Witherow) Miller, married on June 12, 1954, his wife of 51years, who died on June 1, 2005.
Jack was born July 16, 1930 in Littlestown, the son of the late Elmer G. and Genevieve (Gearhart) Miller, Sr.
Jack was a 1950 graduate of Littlestown High school, a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the US Navy as a Gunner's Mate, a graduate from Millersville Univ., in 1958 with a BS degree, and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, East Berlin. Jack was a teacher with the Bermudian School District for 36 years as a 5th and 6th grade Science teacher, retiring in 1993. Jack was employed with Lau's Variety store for many years, and a Lifetime member of the V.F.W. Richard J. Gross post 8896, East Berlin. He was a Boy Scout Leader for many years with East Berlin Troop #111
Jack is survived by two daughters, Ruthann M. Bowen of East Berlin and Ronda L. Harris of Gettysburg, one son Michael G. Miller of Gettysburg, ten grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and one sister, Betty Daly of Littlestown. He was predeceased by two sisters, Ruth Witherow and Jean Frock.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11 AM from Trinity Lutheran Church, 117 West King St., East Berlin, with Pastor Susan J. McCarthy officiating. The honor guard of the East Berlin VFW, Post 8896 will conduct military rites. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. A viewing will be held at the church Monday from 9 AM until the time of service. Serving as pallbearers will be Harry Bowen, William Bowen, Elliott Miller, Jennifer Miller, Amanda Harris, and Edward Kennell. Honorary pallbearers will be, Richard Harris and William Bowen. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, POB 1016, East Berlin, PA, 17316. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc. 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
.