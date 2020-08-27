Elmer R. Anthony
York - Elmer R. Anthony, 83, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Connie L. (Reynolds) Anthony, who died December 16, 2015.
Elmer was born July 26, 1937, in Dallastown, the son of the late Harold and Myrtle (Reinhart) Anthony.
Elmer retired from Glen-Gary Brick in York, and he was a member of the Vikings Club.
Elmer is survived by a daughter, Tammy J. Reindollar of East Berlin, three grandchildren, Kristy Smith, Kasey Nye and David Reindollar, seven great grandchildren, Caden Nye, Jackson Reindollar, Brooklyn Smith, Bryleigh Smith, Casen Gochenauer, Camden Reindollar and Leah Reindollar, and three sisters, Barbara Brown and Ruth Hopple, both of AZ, and Florence Myers of York.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
