Elsie Adkins
Gettysburg, PA - Elsie G. Adkins, 96, of Gettysburg, PA, formerly of Hanover, PA, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Genesis Gettysburg Center in Gettysburg, PA. Born December 29, 1923 in Union Bridge, MD, she was the daughter of the late John and Annie (Stitely) Wilson. She was the wife of the late Charles M. Adkins, who died in 2001.
Elsie was a farmer's wife and enjoyed the rural lifestyle. During her younger years, she was employed at Borenstein Sewing Factory, Nusbaum Canning Factory, and Pleasant Valley Shoe Factory. She was a member of the Evangelical Wesleyan Church in Keymar where she taught Sunday School for more than 25 years and was a member of the Women's Missionary Society.
Surviving are son, Ronald Adkins and wife Karen of Hanover, PA; daughters, Carolyn Griffith and husband Alan of Hagerstown, and Esther Roop and husband Sam of Abbottstown, PA; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by daughter, Joyce Ann Adkins; grandson, Glen Adkins; and all of her siblings, Miriam, Robert, Raymond, Edgar, Roland, and Walter Wilson, and Edwina Hahn, Olive Young, Martha Adkins, and Agnes VanCouitran.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private for Elsie's family, with the Rev. Dwight Mikesell officiating. Interment will be at Keysville Union Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice
