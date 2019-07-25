Services
Feiser Funeral Home Inc
306 Harrisburg St
East Berlin, PA 17316
(717) 259-7131
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feiser Funeral Home Inc
306 Harrisburg St
East Berlin, PA 17316
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Paul Lutheran Church
250 Trinity Rd
York, PA
View Map
Elsie L. Wire Obituary
Elsie L. Wire

New Oxford - Elsie (Lobaugh) Wire, 92, passed peacefully, with her family by her side, on Monday, July 22, 2019, at The Brethren Home Community. She was the wife of the late Russell E. Wire, her husband of 63 years, who died December 22, 2015.

Elsie was born September 6, 1926, in York Springs, the daughter of the late Charles and Hattie (Hamilton) Lobaugh.

Elsie was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church in York, a graduate of York Springs High School, and a volunteer at the East Berlin Area Community Center.

Elsie is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Mathews and her husband Curt of East Berlin, three grandchildren, Nate Mathews and his wife Jessie of Centreville, VA, Scott Mathews and his wife Erin of North Pole, AK, and Hannah Scholle and her husband Tyler of Bremerton, WA, six great grandchildren, a brother, Melvin Lobaugh of CT, and a brother-in-law, Ken Kemper of Gardners. She was predeceased by a son, Rodney Wire, three brothers, Adam, Guy and Raymond Lobaugh, two sisters, Irene Wire and Grace Kemper, and three half-sisters, Florence Mentzer, Pearl Melhorn and Ethel Herman.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:30 AM, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Trinity Rd, York, with her pastors, Rev. Paul Gausmann and Rev. Sara Gausmann officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul "Wolf's" Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday, from 6-8 PM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin. Memorial contributions may be made to Skills of Central PA, 341 Science Park Rd, State College, PA 16801. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on July 25, 2019
