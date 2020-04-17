Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Emily S. Smith

Emily S. Smith Obituary
Emily S. Smith

McSherrystown - Emily S. Smith, 97, of McSherrystown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. She was the wife of Francis X. Smith who died on March 19, 2014, after sharing 69 years of marriage with her.

Born February 26, 1923 in McSherrystown, she was the daughter of the late C. Fred and E. Regina (Krichten) Smith.

Emily was a 1940 graduate of St. Joseph's Academy, McSherrystown, and a lifelong member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown. She retired from SKF USA Inc. in 1983.

Surviving is her son, David F. B. Smith and wife Juanita of Washington, D.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers, C. Clifton Smith, Irl A. "Zed" Smith, W. Whitefield "Shinney" Smith, and Sydney A. Smith.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Annunciation Cemetery, McSherrystown, with Rev. Charles L. Persing officiating.

Contributions in Emily's memory may be made to the .

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
