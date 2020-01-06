Services
Young Funeral Home
1600 Nashville St
Russellville, KY 42276
(270) 726-4150
Auburn - Emma Frances Hansford age 88 of Auburn, Kentucky passed away, Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was born in Logan County, Kentucky on December 2, 1931 to the late James Francis and Emma Lavina (Gibbs) Taylor. Emma is a member of the New Friendship Baptist Church and is preceded in death by her husband Harry Donald Hansford and a brother James Thomas Taylor. She is survived by her:

Daughter Lori Jo Hansford Kallenberg (Frederick) of New York, Sister Rosella Meguiar (Jimmy) of Auburn, brother Joseph Taylor (Nola) of Auburn.

Funeral services for Emma Frances Hansford will be conducted Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Barry Raley and Bro. Tony Chadoin officiating and burial to follow in the Russellville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin Tuesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and Wednesday from 8:00 A.M. until funeral time at 11:00 A.M.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
