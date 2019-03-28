|
|
Emorie Mae Willet
- - Emorie Mae Willet passed away peacefully in the arms of her family on March 8, 2019. She was born March 7, 2019 at 7:50 pm along with her twin sister, Scarlett Mae.
Emorie was the daughter of Todd and Daniella Willet. She is survived by her twin sister Scarlett, her maternal grandparents Mario and Dorothy Iocco, paternal grandparents Andrea Willet, and Steve and Holly Willet, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Emorie gave us a lifetime of love during her short time on earth and although her life was brief, she touched many lives and was loved deeply by family and friends.
Sweet Grace Ministries provided a volunteer photographer to record her short life with us. In lieu of flowers we would be pleased to have you support their mission to help other grieving parents in honor of Emorie: Sweet Grace Ministries, 77 Horst Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201, http://www.sweetgraceministries.com/
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 28, 2019