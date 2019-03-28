Services
Bitner Crematory, LLC
2100 Linglestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17110
717-652-7701
Resources
More Obituaries for Emorie Willet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emorie Mae Willet


2019 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Emorie Mae Willet Obituary
Emorie Mae Willet

- - Emorie Mae Willet passed away peacefully in the arms of her family on March 8, 2019. She was born March 7, 2019 at 7:50 pm along with her twin sister, Scarlett Mae.

Emorie was the daughter of Todd and Daniella Willet. She is survived by her twin sister Scarlett, her maternal grandparents Mario and Dorothy Iocco, paternal grandparents Andrea Willet, and Steve and Holly Willet, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Emorie gave us a lifetime of love during her short time on earth and although her life was brief, she touched many lives and was loved deeply by family and friends.

Sweet Grace Ministries provided a volunteer photographer to record her short life with us. In lieu of flowers we would be pleased to have you support their mission to help other grieving parents in honor of Emorie: Sweet Grace Ministries, 77 Horst Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201, http://www.sweetgraceministries.com/
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now