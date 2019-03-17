Services
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's UCC, Silver Run
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's UCC, Silver Run
Erma Grace Myers

Hanover - Erma Grace Myers, 98, formerly of Silver Run, died Thurs, March 14, at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover. She was the widow of Robert W. Myers who predeceased her in July 2011. Born Dec 15, 1920 in Gettysburg, Grace was the daughter of the late Earl & Sarah (Sachs) Reaver. She was a homemaker.

Surviving are her daughter Phyllis Koch & Donald; granddaughters: Karah Alexis & Frantz, Dannah Card & Eric Busey; her great granddaughters: Nina and Dara Bucey-Card and her sister-in-law Charlotte Fink. Grace was predeceased by her twin sister, E. Hope King. Grace was a member of St. Mary's UCC, Silver Run. She enjoyed gardening, both vegetable and flower, crafts and helping on committees at her church.

Memorial Service is Saturday, March 23, at 11 A.M. at St. Mary's UCC, Silver Run with The Rev. Eric Marstellar officiating. The family will receive family and friends an hour before the service at church. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Silver Run. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's UCC, 1441 E. Mayberry Rd., Westminster, MD 21158. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 17, 2019
