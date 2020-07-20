Erna K. Newton
Hanover - Erna K. Newton, 92, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at The Hanover Hall Nursing Center.
Born January 24, 1928 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Erna (Dreyer) Kress. Erna was the loving wife of Charles E. Newton, Jr. with whom she shared 69 years of marriage.
Erna was a member of Cornerstone Church, PCA, Manchester, MD. She was a secretary at Maryland Public Broadcasting for over 20 years until her retirement.
Erna enjoyed sewing, her flower gardens and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Charles, Erna is survived by her sons, Steven Newton and wife Tami, Doug Newton and wife Margaret, Jeff Newton and wife Susan, and Ed Newton and wife Laurie; 11 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother, Carl Kress.
A service to celebrate and remember Erna's life will be held 12 PM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with her Pastor the Rev. K. Todd Hare officiating. Burial will be in St. David's Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 11 AM - 12 PM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at the funeral Home. Due to the latest public health directives, those attending the service will be required to wear masks and attendance inside the funeral home will be limited to 25 people at a time. The service will be live streamed for those who wish to watch from home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Erna's memory may be made to the Cornerstone Church PCA, 4219 Hanover Pike, Manchester, MD 21102.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
as well as watching the service live streamed.