Essa F. Leese
Hanover - Essa F. (Laughman) Leese, 91, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at The Brethren Home Community. She was the wife of the late John C. Leese, Sr, who died January 16, 2002.
Essa was born November 20, 1928, in Berwick Twp., the daughter of the late Roy A. and Anna (Brown) Laughman.
Essa was a member of Pleasant Hill Church of The Brethren in Spring Grove.
Essa is survived by five daughters, Dixie Kessel and her husband Donald of New Oxford, Wanda Wallen and her husband Mike of Abbottstown, Sandra Duttera and her husband Allen of Abbottstown, Phyllis Duncan and her husband Joel of Abbottstown, and Gwendolyn Lawrence and her husband Edward of McSherrystown, 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, eight great great grandchildren, and a sister, Bernice Wright and her husband Jim of Hanover. She was predeceased by a son, John C. Leese, Jr, two grandchildren, Rhonda Little and Lonny Downin, Jr, a brother, Kenneth Laughman, and a sister, Naomi Hippensteel.
Funeral services will be private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020