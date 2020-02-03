Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Resources
More Obituaries for Estella Wagaman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estella R. Wagaman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Estella R. Wagaman Obituary
Estella R. Wagaman

McSherrystown - Estella R. Wagaman, 79, of McSherrystown, entered into God's eternal care on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center.

Born June 21, 1940 in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Estella (Keller) Redding.

Estella was a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown and a graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown. She spent her life as a homemaker and a seamstress.

Surviving are three children, Susan Keefer and husband Donald of McSherrystown, Judy Sneeringer and husband Stephen of Edgegrove and Butch Wagaman and wife Brenda of New Oxford; nine grandchildren, Christina Farrell, Rebecca Sneeringer, Joseph Sneeringer, Karen Keefer, Lori Small, McKayla Wagaman, Ryker Wagaman, John E. Wagaman III and Nicole Wagaman; six great-grandchildren; and seven siblings, Albert Redding, Catherine Dietz, Jane Knott, Theresa Finkenbinder, Linda Gulter, Mary Hankey and Gerald Redding. She was preceded in death by two sons, Michael J. and John E. Wagaman Jr. and three siblings, Emma, Wilbur and Rose Redding.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. Friends and Relatives will be received 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with prayers at 8:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Estella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -