Estella R. Wagaman
McSherrystown - Estella R. Wagaman, 79, of McSherrystown, entered into God's eternal care on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center.
Born June 21, 1940 in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Estella (Keller) Redding.
Estella was a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown and a graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown. She spent her life as a homemaker and a seamstress.
Surviving are three children, Susan Keefer and husband Donald of McSherrystown, Judy Sneeringer and husband Stephen of Edgegrove and Butch Wagaman and wife Brenda of New Oxford; nine grandchildren, Christina Farrell, Rebecca Sneeringer, Joseph Sneeringer, Karen Keefer, Lori Small, McKayla Wagaman, Ryker Wagaman, John E. Wagaman III and Nicole Wagaman; six great-grandchildren; and seven siblings, Albert Redding, Catherine Dietz, Jane Knott, Theresa Finkenbinder, Linda Gulter, Mary Hankey and Gerald Redding. She was preceded in death by two sons, Michael J. and John E. Wagaman Jr. and three siblings, Emma, Wilbur and Rose Redding.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. Friends and Relatives will be received 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with prayers at 8:00 p.m.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020