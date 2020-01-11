Services
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Esther D. LeGore


1933 - 2020
Esther D. LeGore Obituary
Esther D. LeGore

Hanover - Esther D. LeGore, 87, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side.

Born January 5, 1933 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late James F. and Kathleen (Feltch) Diehl. Esther was the loving wife of Ted A. LeGore with whom she shared 58 years of marriage.

Esther was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA.

Esther was a 1950 graduate of Eichelberger High School, Hanover, PA. She served her country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

Esther retired from the former Hanover General Hospital after thirty-five years of service as an Admissions Registrar.

Esther enjoyed playing Five Hundred with some of her classmates and especially spending time with her family

In addition to her loving husband Ted, Esther is survived by her children, Donald LeGore and wife Karen of Hanover, PA, Cindy Klinedinst and husband Bob of Hanover, PA, Jayne LeGore of Winsor, PA, and Ted LeGore II and wife Anne of York, PA; six grandchildren, Neal, Adam, Bob, Nathan, Allison, and Jason; five great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Jared, Caleb, Chase, and Carson; and one sister, Mary Sterner. She was preceded in death by one step-brother, James "Jimmy" Diehl.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Esther's memory may be made to the VNA Hospice Program of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 Madison St, Hanover, PA 17331.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
